Nokia 7.1 up for pre-order in India: Price, launch offers and more

Last week, the Nokia 7.1 was launched in India for Rs. 19,999. At the time of its launch, it was announced that the device will go on sale on December 7 in the country. Notably, it will be available for purchase via both the online and offline stores across the country.

Now, it is up for pre-order on the official Nokia online store. Well, the buyers interested in this Nokia smartphone can pre-order it from the Nokia e-store. The shipping of the pre-ordered units will debut on December 7. Notably, the device is listed in two color options - Glass Steel and Gloss Midnight Blue.

Nokia 7.1 launch offers

Going by the recent trend, there are several enticing launch offers for the buyers of the Nokia smartphone. Airtel prepaid subscribers using the Nokia 7.1 will get 1TB of additional data on recharging for Rs. 199 or above. And, the postpaid users of the telco will get up to 120GB of additional data on subscribing to the Rs. 499 plan. This plan will also be bundled with Amazon Prime subscription and 3 months of free subscription to Netflix. On using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, the buyers will get 10% cashback on the purchase. Notably, the HDFC offer is valid only on the offline purchases.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

Nokia 7.1 was announced early in October at an event in London. The smartphone has a notch on top of the display and belongs to the Android One program. This ensures that the device will get security and software updates faster than the non-Android One phones. Running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, we can expect this device to receive the Android 9 Pie update soon.

When it comes to the hardware aspects, the device is fitted with a 5.84-inch PureDisplay IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and HDR10 support. The device gets the power from a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. For imaging, it has a Zeiss-branded dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. The other aspects include an 8MP front camera and a decent 3080mAh battery with support for fast charging.