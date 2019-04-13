Nokia 7.1 receives a major price cut in India: Now available for Rs 17,999 News oi-Vivek Nokia 7.1 features run on Android 9 Pie OS

Nokia 7.1, the premium looking mid-tier smartphone in India has received a permanent price cut in the country, which is now available for Rs 17,999. The Nokia 7.1 was launched in India for Rs 19,999, and the new price tag is applicable for both online and offline stores.

Buy the Nokia 7.1 for Rs 17,999 here

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass, and the Nokia 7.1 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with HDR 10 playback support.

The smartphone offers a premium design with glass front, glass back, and a metallic mid-frame with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. At the front, the device has a slightly compact notch-cutout (similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the smartphone, which is the same chipset that powers the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion with dual SIM card slots (Hybrid solution).

The Nokia 7.1 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. The phone is fueled by a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with the backing for fast charging via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Android One branding, and the smartphone is confirmed to receive Android 10 Q update in the future. At Rs 18,000, the Nokia 7.1 might not be the best smartphone available, but, it does offer stock Android OS with guaranteed software and security updates.