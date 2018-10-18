Nokia 7.1 running on Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench with improved performance

Nokia recently launched the Nokia 7.1 in Europe for 319 Euros or Rs 27,000 for the base variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The company has made a statement that the Nokia 7.1 will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the next few weeks (the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo under Android One Programme).

And now, the Nokia 7.1 has been spotted on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie OS. It looks like Nokia has already testing Android 9 Pie on the Nokia 7.1, and is expected to roll out in the next few days. This also re-affirms that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few days as well, as both phones have a similar set of specifications.

Nokia 7.1 on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the device scores 1337 points on single core performance, and 4877 points on the multi-core performance with 4 GB of RAM on Android 9 Pie OS. These scores are in-line with other smartphones with the Snapdragon 636 SoC.

There is a slight improvement in the performance of the device, as the Nokia 7.1 scored 1333 points on the single core, and 4847 points on multi-core performance with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Nokia 7.1 Plus specifications/features

The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch HDR IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the smartphone 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card for storage expansion (up to 400GB).

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with 4K video recording capability. The device also has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. Both camera setup offers features like HDR, portrait mode, and panorama. The Nokia 7.1 has a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. The device also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

HMD Global might not launch the Nokia 7.1 in India, as the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with an identical set of specifications at a much lower price tag. However, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus in India, which could be the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Source 1 | 2