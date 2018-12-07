ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 7.1 sales go live today in India, priced at Rs 19,999

The Nokia 7.1 is available to purchase online from nokia.com/phones and across authorized offline retail stores in India.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global has launched its latest mid-range smartphone the Nokia 7.1 in India last week with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The smartphone had gone up for pre-orders two days ago and now, the smartphone's sale has gone live here in the country. The Nokia 7.1 is available to purchase online from nokia.com/phones and across authorized offline retail stores in India. The online and offline availability of the device is the primary reason why it carries a slightly hefty price tag as compared to its precursor Nokia 6.1.

    Nokia 7.1 sales go live today in India, priced at Rs 19,999

     

    One of the major highlights of Nokia 7.1 is that the device comes under the Android One program. This means that it will be first in line when it comes to receiving the Android updates and security patches timely. While the smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, it is expected that it will receive its first Android 9 Pie update soon in the coming days. It is expected the device will receive the update once it has been switched on and is connected to the internet over Wi-Fi.

    Let's have a quick look at the specifications offered by the Nokia 7.1 smartphone:

    The Nokia 7.1 as mentioned earlier is a mid-range smartphone by Nokia which utilizes the new Snapdragon 710 chipset which is combined with Adreno 616 GPU. The Snapdragon processor is further clubbed with 4/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. You do get an option to expand the onboard storage on the device to up to 400GB via an external microSD card.

    The Nokia 7.1 Plus flaunts a tall 6.18-inch IPS LCD display. The display offers a pixel density of 403ppi and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The tall display with high screen resolution will allow the device to deliver premium viewing experience.
    The imaging aspects of the Nokia 7.1 includes a dual rear camera module with a 12MP primary sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8 and a 13MP secondary sensor with a wider f/2.2 aperture. There is a 20MP front camera that captures the selfies. The device is fuelled by a 3,400mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery unit.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue