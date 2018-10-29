ENGLISH

Nokia 7.1 will launch in India in November under Rs 30,000 price mark: Report

Nokia 7.1 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

    Nokia has launched a bunch of new smartphones in India in 2018 with an interesting set of features like all-glass design, dual camera setup, and a notch display and more. And now, according to a report, the company is all set for the launch of the Nokia 7.1, which was recently launched in Europe.

    Nokia 7.1 will launch in India in November under Rs 30,000 price mark

    According to 91Mobiles, HMD Global will launch the Nokia 7.1 in India in the month of November. Nokia recently showcased the Nokia 7.1 in New Delhi at the Indian Mobile Congress, which shares a lot of similarities to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is also available in India for Rs 16,999 on an e-commerce website.

    Nokia 7.1 price in India

    According to the report, the Nokia 7.1 will be priced under Rs 30,000 price tag in India. If the Nokia 7.1 will be priced more than Rs 20,000, then it will be a very tough sell, as the Indian smartphone market is highly competitive, especially under Rs 20,000 price bracket. In fact, there are a lot of offerings under Rs 20,000 price tag in India, which offers superior specifications.

    This report contradicts with the fact that the HMD Global will skip the launch of the Nokia 7.1 in India; instead, the company will directly launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which was recently launched in China as the Nokia X7 with superior specifications and improved cameras compared to the Nokia 7.1.

    Nokia 7.1 specifications

    The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch HDR compatible IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (2280 x 1080p) resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The Nokia 7.1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability and also offers portrait mode.

    The device has a 3060 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android OS and will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the next few weeks (Android 9 Pie beta update is already live).

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 7:52 [IST]
