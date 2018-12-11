ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to be launched in India in January

The high-end variant of the Nokia 8.1 is all set to be launched in the country as early as next month.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After numerous rumors and speculations, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India at an event on Monday for a pricing of Rs. 26,999. The device is the global variant of the Nokia X7, which is available in China. Notably, the X7 comes in three storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. However, the company launched only the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM in India for this pricing.

    Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage coming soon to India

     

    This does not mean that the company will not launch other variants of the Nokia smartphone in the country. As per a recent report by 91mobiles, it looks like the high-end variant of the Nokia smartphone featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be launched in India in January.

    The report citing the information revealed by Ajey Mehta, the Vice President India at HMD Global stated that the Nokia 8.1 top-end variant will be launched in India next month. However, he appears to have remained tight-lipped regarding the pricing and availability details of the device. Like the base variant, we can expect this one to also be available via Nokia.com, Amazon India and the leading offline stores across the country.

    Nokia 8.1 price and offers

    As mentioned above, the Nokia 8.1 has been launched for Rs. 26,999. It comes with an array of launch offers. While it is already up for pre-order in the country, it will go on sale starting from December 21.

    The Airtel prepaid buyers will get 1TB of 4G data on recharging with any of the eligible plans priced starting from Rs. 199. On the other hand, the Airtel postpaid users will get 120GB of data along with Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions for three months and a year respectively. Also, there is an additional discount of 10% in the form of cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase.

     

    Nokia 8.1 highlights

    When it comes to the highlights, this smartphone belongs to the Android One program and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It comes with the Nokia PureDisplay technology and support for HDR10. The dual camera module from Zeiss optics supports OIS and EIS features. And, the 3500mAh battery powering the device also supports 18W fast charging.

    Read More About: nokia nokia 8.1 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue