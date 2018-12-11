Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to be launched in India in January

After numerous rumors and speculations, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India at an event on Monday for a pricing of Rs. 26,999. The device is the global variant of the Nokia X7, which is available in China. Notably, the X7 comes in three storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. However, the company launched only the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM in India for this pricing.

This does not mean that the company will not launch other variants of the Nokia smartphone in the country. As per a recent report by 91mobiles, it looks like the high-end variant of the Nokia smartphone featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be launched in India in January.

The report citing the information revealed by Ajey Mehta, the Vice President India at HMD Global stated that the Nokia 8.1 top-end variant will be launched in India next month. However, he appears to have remained tight-lipped regarding the pricing and availability details of the device. Like the base variant, we can expect this one to also be available via Nokia.com, Amazon India and the leading offline stores across the country.

Nokia 8.1 price and offers

As mentioned above, the Nokia 8.1 has been launched for Rs. 26,999. It comes with an array of launch offers. While it is already up for pre-order in the country, it will go on sale starting from December 21.

The Airtel prepaid buyers will get 1TB of 4G data on recharging with any of the eligible plans priced starting from Rs. 199. On the other hand, the Airtel postpaid users will get 120GB of data along with Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions for three months and a year respectively. Also, there is an additional discount of 10% in the form of cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase.

Nokia 8.1 highlights

When it comes to the highlights, this smartphone belongs to the Android One program and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It comes with the Nokia PureDisplay technology and support for HDR10. The dual camera module from Zeiss optics supports OIS and EIS features. And, the 3500mAh battery powering the device also supports 18W fast charging.