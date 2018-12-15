Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 new Android 9 Pie build rolling out with December Security patch

Nokia smartphones are known for the stock Android UI which they offer. The stock Android UI allows the smartphones to receive the timely Android updates and security patches. HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia has dished out updates for the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8.1 recently. While the Nokia 8 has received the Android 9 Pie beta update, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has received the December 2018 security patch. Now, two other Nokia phones are receiving an update which suggests that the company is working on releasing timely updates for its smartphones.

This time the Finnish tech giant has started rolling out an update for its recent releases, i.e, the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1. Both the smartphones comes under Android One program and run on Android 9.0 Pie. The devices are receiving a new Android Pie build with the latest update. The Nokia 7.1 is receiving the latest Android build which is V3.4A; whereas, the Nokia 8.1 is receiving the V2.47A build of the Android Pie. The new update for both the smartphones also brings along the December 2018 security patch with it.

The update V3.4A for the Nokia 7.1 smartphone weighs around 139.8 MB in size, whereas, the Nokia 8.1 V2.47A update weighs at 238 MB in size. As per the changelog, the latest Android Pie build for both the smartphones brings optimizes the system performance and brings improved system stability along with improved UI elements. The latest update is expected to enhance the overall user experience on both the smartphones.

Just to recall, the Nokia 8.1 is the latest release by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. The device flaunts a 6.18-inch IPS LCD display panel which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for the added screen protection.

The Nokia 8.1 is backed by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which is paired with an Adreno 616 GPU to take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM for multitasking which is paired with 64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage on the device is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery unit which comes with Quick charge support.