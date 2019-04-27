ENGLISH

    Nokia 8.1 Plus concept video shows triple rear cameras

    Nokia 8.1 Plus could be the global variant of the X71 launched in Taiwan.

    By
    |

    A couple of months back, HMD Global announced the launch of its flagship smartphone - Nokia 9 PureView and other smartphones including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus. While these smartphones are yet to be released in the global markets, the company took the wraps off another device in Taiwan dubbed Nokia X71.

    At the time of Nokia X71 launch, there were speculations that this could be launched in the global markets as the Nokia 8.1 Plus. It has been almost a month since its launch and there is no word regarding the rollout of the global variant. Now, a concept video of the alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus has emerged online via the YouTube channel of Waqar Khan.

    Nokia 8.1 Plus concept

    As per the concept video, the Nokia 8.1 Plus is seen to flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display with the cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera as on the Galaxy A8s and Huawei View 20. At the rear, there are triple rear cameras with the ZEISS branding enclosed within copper and gold accents. Also, there is a glass back on this smartphone.

    And, the main highlight of the Nokia X71 is the triple camera setup. The device has a massive 48 MP Zeiss certified primary camera with an 8 MP super wide angle lens and a 5 MP depth camera. There is a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone does support 4K video recording @ 30fps and the selfie camera will support 1080p video recording @30fps. We can expect the upcoming Nokia smartphone to also have similar camera specifications.

     

    The Nokia X71 is priced at 11,990 Taiwanese dollars (approx. Rs. 26,900). And, if the Nokia 8.1 Plus is the international variant of the X71, then we can expect it to also be priced similarly under Rs. 30,000.

    Sunday, April 28, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
