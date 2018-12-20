Nokia 8.1 goes on sale for the first time today: Price, offers and discounts

Earlier this month, the Nokia 8.1 smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 26,999. It is the global variant of the Nokia X7, which went official in China in October. This smartphone follows the design language seen on the recent launches such as the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus with a glass design and notch display.

At the time of its launch, it was announced that it will go on sale from December 21 in India. And, the sale debuts today at 1 PM via the official Nokia online store and Amazon India. Notably, the Nokia 8.1 was launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in the country.

Nokia 8.1 launch offers

As a part of the launch offers of this new Nokia smartphone, Airtel prepaid subscribers will get 1TB of additional 4G data provided they recharge for any of the eligible plans starting from Rs. 199. On the other hand, the Airtel postpaid subscribers will get 120GB of data, three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription starting from Rs. 499.

Besides the Airtel offer, there is 10% cashback on buying the smartphone using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card and choosing for EMI options. The company also offers one-time screen replacement for free for the first six months from the date of purchase via Servify. Notably, all these offers are eligible for both the online and offline transactions.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features

Like the other recent Nokia phones, this one also belongs to the Android One programme and it runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. The device bestows a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under its hood, it employs an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual camera setup from Zeiss optics with a 12MP + 13MP camera arrangement with features such as OIS, EIS, dual LED flash, Pro Camera UI, Bothie feature and more. Up front, the smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera with 4-in-1-tech for enhanced low-light photography. A 3500mAh battery powers it from within and is touted to last for 2 days.