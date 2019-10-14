Nokia 8.2 With 64MP Quad-Cameras Tipped To Launch At MWC 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nokia 8.2 recently leaked online suggesting a pop-up selfie camera and a launch by the end of this year. However, some latest reports suggest that the launch could be delayed to next year. The upcoming mid-range smartphone is speculated to come with a quad-camera setup and 5G support. Let's have a look at its expected launch date and specifications:

Nokia 8.2 Launch And Specification Details

HMD Global is said to launch the Nokia 8.2 at the MWC 2020 scheduled towards the end of February. The smartphone is said to be under development a prototype is already being tested, suggests a report from Nokia Power User.

The report gives insight on some of the expected hardware and also suggests the upcoming smartphone will be launched as a value flagship with 5G support. Notably, the device is likely to be priced somewhere around $500 (approx Rs. 35,476 approx).

Also, HMD Global has tipped a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipset in the making. With all the recent leaks making rounds online, it is highly likely that the Nokia 8.2 makes use of the suggested chipset.

It would be interesting to see if the company uses the Snapdragon 730G or the Snapdragon 712 SoC. And similar to the other Nokia handsets, the device will likely ship with the latest Android version and get promised firmware updates.

The display is not tipped, but we can expect at least an FHD+ resolution. Moreover, the device is said to be the first Nokia handset with a pop-up selfie camera; so a notch will be absent. As for the rear cameras, the device is expected to come with a quad-camera setup which might pack a 64MP primary sensor.

The cameras will use pixel binning technology and also feature a dedicated Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography. While the remaining sensors are not revealed, we can expect a telephoto sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor.

If the reports are true, then we will have to wait for a while to get a glimpse of Nokia's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone. The complete information on the specifications and features are still under the wraps, but the suggested ones indicate a capable mid-range handset in the making. The details on specifications and availability will be clear in the coming days.

