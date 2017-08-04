Nokia 8 camera UI and features leak via live images

The flagship smartphone from HMD Global - Nokia 8 is all set to be launched on August 16. From the previous leaks and speculations, we already have a fair idea of this smartphone such as its looks, specs and features.

The one aspect regarding the Nokia 8 that is yet to be clarified is the software part. While the presence of a dual-lens rear camera system with the Carl Zeiss branding is confirmed, the camera UI hasn't been spotted in any of the leaks so far. This situation is soon to be changed as the camera UI of the alleged Nokia 8 smartphone has been leaked now. Sadly, it seems like the camera UI might not be up to the expectations that fans will have on the smartphone with the Carl Zeiss branding.

Going by the camera UI that was leaked via NokiaPowerUser from Baidu, it looks like the Nokia 8 will have a screenshot feature and another unique one as well. The dual camera setup on the Nokia 8 is seen to arrive with three capture modes - RGB, Dual Camera and Mono. It will also offer options such as Main Camera, Dual-Camera and Front-Facing Camera.

From the leaked Nokia 8 camera UI images, it looks like the Lumia Camera patent that was transferred from Microsoft to HMD is yet to be implemented into the Nokia smartphones. It might take some time for HMD to use this excellent camera app in the Nokia smartphones. One thing that we can expect is the company to roll out the Lumia Camera interface to their flagship Nokia 8 smartphone via a software update. We can expect the name of Lumia Camera to be changed and the app to be optimized in order to work better with the Android devices.