Nokia 8 India release pegged for September 26; could be priced around Rs. 40,000

HMD Global unveiled their flagship Nokia 8 smartphone in August. Soon after its launch, there were speculations that this smartphone will be released in India sometime in October during the festival of Diwali.

Now, a recent report by 91mobiles suggests that the Nokia 8 will be launched earlier than it was speculated to. Going by the report, the smartphone will be launched in India on September 26. The report states that they have got the information regarding the Nokia 8 release in India from the HMD Global's distribution partners in the country. The media invites for the event to be held on September 26 is yet to be sent by the company.

According to the report, the Nokia 8 will be launched in India on September 26 and the sale will debut in the first or second week of October before Diwali. It adds that the Nokia 8 will be sold via both online and offline channels across the country. Also, the Nokia 8 is said to be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in the country.

It is said that HMD Global is planning to release the device before the festival of Diwali as the company is intending to capture the mass market with the smartphone. Both online and offline availability will be an added benefit for the company.

To refresh on its specifications, the Nokia 8 bestows a 5.3-inch IPS 2K display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device has a 13MP dual camera setup at its rear with the Carl Zeiss branding, OIS, PDAF, IR range finder, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera on board the Nokia 8. The other aspects of the Nokia 8 include IP54 certification, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, 3090mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, this smartphone from HMD will get the Android Oreo update sometime soon as the same is under testing right now.