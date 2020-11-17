Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Launch Tipped For December News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global seems to be launching multiple devices by the end of this year. Recently, the Nokia 2.4 and the Nokia 3.4 India launch have been teased for this month. Now, the launch of the Nokia 9.3 Purview, Nokia 6.3, and the 7.3 are expected in December.

However, according to an earlier report, the smartphones were supposed to be launched this month. As per a report by Nokia Power User, the company is planning to host a launch event by the end of this year where the Nokia 7.3 5G is expected to go official. However, there is no confirmation about the launch of the other two devices at the same event. Although, the Nokia anew Twitter handle claims that the Nokia 9.3 PureView is also set for launch.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Details

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with a 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution. The screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. An earlier report suggested that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, Nokia anew Twitter handle states that the device is unlikely to pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Besides, the handset is likely to offer a 108MP main lens with support for 8K recording and it is expected to get its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery and will also support Qi wireless charging technology.

Nokia 7.3 5G Details

Coming to the Nokia 7.3 5G, the phone is believed to pack a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. The device might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. As for cameras, the phone is said to feature a 48MP main camera and expected to get a selfie camera of 24MP or 32MP.

Nokia 6.3 Details

Lastly, the Nokia 6.3 is expected to offer a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup and 16MP front shooter. In terms of processor, it is said to feature the Snapdragon 670 or the 675 processor. Further, the phone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery and it is expected to come with a starting price of 249 Euros which roughly translates at Rs. 22,015.

