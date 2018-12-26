Nokia 9 live images leaked with old-school design

The Nokia 9 is expected to launch in early 2019, which is a flagship smartphone from HMD Global with a whopping Penta camera setup, which makes the Nokia 9, the first smartphone from a well-known brand with five cameras.

The live images of the Nokia 9 have been leaked, which hints towards some of the design elements of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Nokia.

Notch-less design

Going by the leaked live images of the Nokia 9, the device has a no-notch design with a minimal amount of bezels on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone. Top bezel houses an earpiece, Nokia branding, a selfie camera, and a couple of sensors.

If this is the final design of the Nokia 9, then the device is definitely missing something, and the device does look similar to a smartphone from late 2017 or early 2018.

The bottom chin/bezel is slightly bigger than the top bezel, which is similar to other Nokia smartphone (Nokia 8.1). There is no physical fingerprint sensor on the front, so the device is most likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor or a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The leaked images of the rear panel of the Nokia 9 does rule out the rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 9 could be the first device from HMD Global with an in-display fingerprint sensor embedded into the OLED display.

Rumors suggest that the Nokia 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Launching a flagship smartphone in 2019 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC might be a bit of a letdown, as most of the flagship smartphones of 2019 are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Nokia 9 is expected to launch in the first half of 2019, and the smartphone is most likely to be the most expensive device from HMD Global.

