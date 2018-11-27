Alleged Nokia 9 case listed on Amazon with holes for five cameras

Though it is known that the Nokia 9 flagship might be unveiled at the December 5 event in Dubai, the rumors and leaks regarding the device seem not to take the back seat. A few days back, we came across leaked Nokia 9 PureView cases with the cutouts for the penta-lens camera module. Now, an alleged case for the smartphone has emerged online.

Nokia 9 case listed online

An Amazon UK listing shows a case alleged to be that of the Nokia 9 PureView. It appears to have holes for the five camera sensors and flash. However, it seems to be missing one hole beneath the camera cutout - the one for the fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that the smartphone might sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Notably, this is the only case image that has been listed by the online retailer. It does show us a glimpse of the USB type-C port at the middle and a cutout on either side. One is believed to be for the speaker and the other one appears to be for the 3.5mm headphone jack. This is pretty intriguing as the previous leaks don't show the presence of an audio jack.

As per the Amazon listing, the Nokia 9 case will be available on December 1 but we are sure that the device will not be launched by then. And, this case isn't available on the official website of the case manufacturer suggesting that it was posted online accidentally.

Nokia 9 launch delayed

Previously, there were claims that the upcoming Nokia smartphone with a penta-lens camera arrangement will be launched in February 2019 as there are issues related to the production of this camera module. However, when HMD Global announced that there will be an event in Dubai on December 5, there were expectations to see the Nokia 9 as well.

Following the confusion, Nokia's Russia arm took to Twitter to confirm that the device will not be launched at the event early next month. But there are contradictory reports that the flagship device might be unveiled in January 2019, which is pretty earlier than the speculated MWC 2019 announcement in February.