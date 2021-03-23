Nokia C20 Could Be Launched On April 8: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that HMD Global is all set to host a launch event on April 8 to unveil a sleeve of smartphones. The company is believed to take the wraps off the Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. Now, it looks like there will be another smartphone that will be added to the list and it is speculated to be the Nokia C20.

Nokia C20 Detail Revealed

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia C20 will be available in a single variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Previously, the company launched the Nokia 1.4 with 1GB RAM in the last month. Furthermore, the report notes that the smartphone will be launched in two color options - Sand and Blue.

It is said to run Android 11 Go edition sans any customization. Besides this, the Nokia C20's alleged HTML5 test page shows that the device will run Android 11. Lastly, it is believed to be priced around 89 euros (approx. Rs. 7,600).

What We Think

Given that Nokia has recently come up with naming conventions such as the G series smartphones, we can expect the Nokia C20 to replace the Nokia 1.xx smartphones or come as a sequel to the C series devices launched back in 2020.

For the uninitiated, HMD Global launched the Nokia C1 Plus in December 2020 with 2GB of RAM. Also, it had launched the Nokia C3 in August 2020 with 3GB RAM. So, it remains to be seen if the Nokia C20 will be the successor of these devices.

HMD Global is launching multiple smartphone lineups and the naming convention of these devices is quite confusing. To bring more clarity, it looks like the company is changing the naming convention now. However, names have nothing to do as pricing and performance are the factors that make these devices successful.

As we are in the first quarter of this year, we need to wait for a few more months for the company to come up with further offerings apart from launches slated for April 8. We believe HMD Global will bring a price-to-performance ratio to its portfolio this year.

