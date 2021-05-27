Nokia C20 Plus Visits Geekbench; Here's What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is speculated to be gearing up to take the wraps off a couple of new smartphones in the Nokia C series. Previous reports hinted that the company will unveil the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 Plus in the coming months. Now, we have further clarity regarding one of these devices.

As the upcoming models belong to the Nokia C series, we can expect them to be affordable devices that run Android Go edition. This indicates the upcoming Nokia smartphones might not be hardware powerhouses. The Geekbench listing of the Nokia C20 Plus gives us more clarity regarding the same.

Nokia C20 Plus Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench benchmarking listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Nokia C20 Plus might deliver a modest performance. The Android 11 Go Edition smartphone is seen to be powered by a Unisoc chipset with no clarity regarding the exact chipset that has been used. It is tipped to use an octa-core processor with four 1.6GHz cores and four 1.2GHz cores. The results suggest that the Plus variant could use the same Unisoc SC9863A chipset as the standard Nokia C20.

Besides this, the benchmark listing shows that the smartphone might make use of 3GB of RAM while the vanilla variant uses 2GB of RAM. Given that a majority of Android Go smartphones usually have as little as 1GB of RAM, the device question appears to be ideal for better multitasking.

Nokia C20 Plus Expected Specs

One of the previous leaks sheds light on the battery capacity of the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 Plus. Going by the rumors that we know for now, the Nokia C20 is believed to flaunt a dual-camera arrangement at the rear, which is up from the single camera sensor on its vanilla sibling, Nokia C20. Also, there could be a 5000mAh battery, which is a good upgrade.

Talking about the Nokia C30 Plus, it is believed to be fueled by a 6000mAh battery. The leaked sketch also showed that there could be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device. As of now, there is no word regarding the official launch date of these smartphones.

