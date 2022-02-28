Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus Announced With Android Go And Unisoc SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global has unveiled the sequel to its first Nokia C series smartphones announced back in 2020. The latest offerings include the affordable Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. With this announcement, the company has strengthened its portfolio. These new smartphones run Android Go Edition as their predecessors.

Notably, the yesteryear models in the Nokia C series have accounted for 16% of the total smartphone sales of the company in the past five years. The latest offerings in the lineup are expected to elevate this success to the next level.

Nokia C21 Specs

The Nokia C21 is the affordable variant among the duo and it features a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p display. It features a metal frame alongside a toughened glass. There is no official IP rating on the smartphone. Under its hood, the smartphone from HMD Global uses a Unisoc SC9863A processor with eight Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and a PowerVR GE8322 GPU alongside 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space.

Running Android 11 Go Edition, the Nokia C21 Plus supports two years of security patches. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 5W charging. Notably, the retail package of the smartphone bundles a 5W charger and a micro USB cable as well.

For imaging, the Nokia smartphone in question features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. There are face and fingerprint unlocking capabilities as well.

Nokia C21 Plus Specs

When it comes to the Nokia C21 Plus, the smartphone features relatively more upgraded specs as compared to the standard variant. It features a metal chassis and an IP52 water-resistant rating, which is the first time for a C series offering. There is toughened glass protection for the display.

The smartphone makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ 720p display and runs Android 11 Go Edition. It will get security patches every quarter for two years. The Nokia C21 Plus gets the power from a Unisoc SC9863A SoC as used by the standard variant. It is teamed up wth 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage apart from dual-SIM card slots.

The imaging aspects of the Nokia smartphone include a 5MP selfie camera sensor and a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with autofocus and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The rear camera module also has an LED flash unit. We have face and fingerprint unlocking capabilities with this device as well.

The Nokia C21 Plus comes in two variants - one is fueled by a 5050mAh battery that is touted to get three days of battery life and the other has a 4000mAh battery and can offer two days of battery life. There is support for 10W charging and a 10W charger and a USB cable are bundled with the box.

Currently, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability details of the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. We need to wait for further details from the company.

