Nokia Cable With Android 10 Stops By Geekbench

HMD Global is speculated to be working on a slew of smartphones - the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3. While we are yet to know when these devices will see the light of the day, the company appears to be working on another new smartphone codenamed Nokia Cable.

The reports regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone have surfaced within days of the announcement of two new smartphones - Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G. Both these devices run Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC and make use of a 1500mAh battery.

Nokia Cable Geekbench Listing

An alleged smartphone carrying the name HMD Global Cable has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform via Nokiamob shedding light on some of its specifications. This Nokia smartphone appears to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device has scored 100 points in the single-core test and 280 points in the multi-core test on the benchmarking platform.

In terms of hardware, the Nokia Cable appears to be fueled by a quad-core ARM Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.3GHz. However, there is no word regarding the exact processor that it uses. This processor is listed to be teamed up with 2GB RAM to handle the multitasking requirements.

What We Expect

Given that the Nokia Cable Geekbench scores appear to be relatively better than those of the previously launched entry-level smartphone - Nokia C1, we can expect it to fall in a similar price bracket. Probably, this upcoming Nokia smartphone in question appears to be an entry-level offering that could carry a budget price tag.

Talking about the naming pattern, it looks like HMD Global is following the trend of naming its smartphones after superheroes, especially from the Marvel Universe. Notably, Cable is a character in the Marvel comics and is also seen in the Deadpool 2 movie. We need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the smartphone before coming to any conclusion.

