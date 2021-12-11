Nokia G20 Available At A Discount: Up For Grabs At Rs. 9,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, HMD Global released yet another affordable smartphone - the Nokia G20. This new smartphone comes with a standard design that is found on most smartphones of its price segment. The Nokia G20 was launched starting from Rs. 12,999 and later witnessed a price hike that took its cost up to Rs. 13,500. Now, there is a discount on its smartphone via the online retailer Amazon.

The Nokia G20 is available at a discounted pricing that takes its price down to Rs. 9,990 for a limited time period. The online retailer includes a discount coupon of Rs. 2,500, which has to be added before purchasing the smartphone. Notably, Amazon India is giving this discount coupon worth Rs. 2,500 for buyers. This discount is applicable on both the Blue and Silver variants of the smartphone.

Nokia G20 Specs

The Nokia G20 bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. It also includes an IPX2 build and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Under the hood, the Nokia G20 draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB.

For imaging, the Nokia G20 includes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth shots. Also, there's an 8MP selfie camera housed in the notch. Nokia G20 is powered by a 5050mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging and not fast charging.

Also, the Nokia G20 runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box without any custom OS, giving users a stock Android experience. Also, there is a dedicated Google Assistant button at the side and it is IPX2 certified for water and dust resistance.

The Nokia G20 is a typical HMD device that struggles to offer the best-in-segment hardware but impresses with the build quality, battery life, and software experience. It is for consumers who want a device with long-lasting battery life, robust software support, and reliable build quality. On the whole, it is a good smartphone for the affordable smartphone buyers.

