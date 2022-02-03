Nokia G21 Leaked Online: Features An Interesting Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

Nokia has been launching a plethora of mid-range smartphones, might soon add another device to its portfolio. Roland Quandt, a prominent leaker has now shared the alleged pictures of an upcoming smartphone from HMD Global -- the Nokia G21.

The speculated Nokia G21 comes with the model number TA-1401 and the brand has made some interesting design choices for the upcoming Nokia smartphone. At the back, the phone has a triple camera array which says 50MP AI camera.

Going by the encryption, the Nokia G21 is likely to have a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth or a macro lens. The device seems to have a plastic body and a plastic frame and is likely to come at least in two colors with a textured finish.

The teaser also reveals that the Nokia G21 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right which also doubles as a power button. Just on top of the power button, there is a volume controller. Coming to the left, the phone seems to have a dedicated button to access Google Assistant along with the SIM card tray, which is likely to accept two SIM cards and a microSD card.

Thanks to some fine folks following what HMD is doing (or not doing, which is releasing decent phones) we now know, this should be the Nokia G21. Here's a bunch more pics. 1/2 https://t.co/lQj8kF2Xtm pic.twitter.com/jBDLSaRBQR — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 3, 2022

Although the teaser does not reveal anything about the charging port or an audio jack, considering the overall design, the Nokia G21 is likely to have a bottom-mounted USB Type-C port for charging, and data transfer along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The display on the Nokia G21 looks dated with a big chin, and it also has a v-shaped notch on the top. As of now, it lacks clarity if the Nokia G21 has a 720p or a 1080p display. Given there is no identification about 5G, we expect the Nokia G21 is likely to be a 4G smartphone and is expected to offer features like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Nokia G21 Expected Launch

Nokia might soon announce the Nokia G21 in markets like Europe and India. The smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000 and might come with a big battery with at least 5000 mAh capacity. Looking at the lock screen of the device, the phone is likely to ship with Android 11 OS with stock UI.

