Nokia G21 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

Reportedly, HMD is working on yet another affordable smartphone in the G series. It looks like the alleged device in the pipeline will be the sequel to the already available Nokia G20 and could be dubbed Nokia G21. This upcoming smartphone in question has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing its key specs.

Nokia G21 Geekbench Listing

As per the listing on the Geekbench benchmarking website, the Nokia G21 could be powered by a Unisoc processor that is said to be clocked at 1.6GHz. While the name of the processor has not to be confirmed, it looks like the upcoming smartphone could use the Unisoc T606 processor. This SoC could be teamed up with 4GB of RAM, hints the listing.

Also, it tipped that the Nokia G21 could boot on Android 11 with a stock UI experience. In terms of score, the smartphone has managed to score 312 snd 1157 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other aspects regarding this new smartphone.

Nokia G21 Expected Specs

Given that the Nokia G21 will be the sequel to the already launched Nokia G20, we can expect the device to bring notable improvements. Going by existing reports, the upcoming Nokia smartphone on cards is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. This display could feature HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Notably, the FCC listing of the Nokia G21 leaked some images of the device and these show that there will be a teardrop notch at the top center of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. It is believed to house an 8MP selfie camera at the front while the rear camera unit is likely to comprise three sensors - a 50MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors.

Fueling the smartphone from within, we can expect a 5000mAh battery with the regular 18W fast charging support. The other aspects of this smartphone that are being speculated include up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It could run the stock Android version like the other Nokia smartphones. Also, it could be launched in Black and Dusk color options. We need to wait for further reports to know more about the upcoming smartphone.

