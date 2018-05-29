Nokia global launch might be X6: Watch the live stream of the event here

Nokia is all set to announce a brand new Nokia product in Moscow at an event on May 29. The company has maintained the secrecy about the product. The event will see the launch of a new Nokia smartphone. HMD Global has managed to maintain the mystery about the phone and we have only some glance of the smartphone.

The Company will live stream the event in India, which will kick-start at 10:10 pm IST. This launch comes soon after the announcement of Nokia X6 in China earlier this month.

The product launch is being promoted by the company with the hashtag #ChargeUp, which is suggesting that the smartphone might highlight something about the battery. It is possible that the upcoming phone will come up with a terrific battery life or maybe fast chipset. However, there is no information where it's going to be a flagship smartphone or a mid-range one.

It's been predicted that HMD will announce the global availability of the Nokia X6 which was launch with a top notch in China. Moreover, HMD chief Juho Sarvikas has conducted a poll on Twitter asking consumers if they wanted a global launch of the X6. The results were unanimously in favour of a global launch this might be indicating that the company is up for the Nokia X6 global launch.

So the event will start at 10:10 pm IST, and if you interested in know that which phone is going to be launch at the event then you can see the live streaming here. Let's see what Nokia is planning to launch this time.