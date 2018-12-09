Nokia is wantedly delaying Android 9 Pie update to boost the sales of the newly launched phones?

HMD Global or Nokia is one of the few Android smartphone brands, which takes software update pretty seriously and offers timely security and software updates even for the entry-level smartphones.

There has been a rumor in the air that the company is wantedly delaying the Android 9 Pie software updates for the Nokia 8, Nokia 6, and Nokia 5 to improve the sale of the newly launched devices, say the Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 7.1.

HMD Global promised to offer Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco by the November of 2018, and the same was promised for the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Amongst these four smartphones, Nokia 6.1 Plus is the only smartphone that has receive Android 9 Pie update.

According to a report from Phonearena, Nokia's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas suggested to withheld the software updates for the devices mentioned above in the early November 2018. With this move, consumers will look for smartphones that run on the latest Android OS, which will boost the sale of the newly launched smartphones.

A new source also suggests that the Nokia 8 will receive the Android 9 Pie update by the end of December or in early 2019. If we recall, the Nokia 8 is the first flagship smartphone from HMD Global.

Nokia 8 specifications

The Nokia 8 was launched in late 2017 with a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen, offering QHD+ resolution with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the chipset that powers the Nokia 8 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP RGB sensor and a 13 MP monochrome sensor with 4K video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Nokia 8 has a 3090 mAh battery with a USB type C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device was launched with Android 7 Nougat, and receive Android 8.1 Oreo update in early 2018.