Nokia Original Phone Could Be Unveiled On January 25: What To Expect

HMD Global has been showing interest in the feature phone market segment. As soon as it started launching Nokia-branded devices, the company brought back nostalgia with the feature phones. It also revived the flip phone form factor by taking the wraps off the Nokia 8110 Matrix Phone. Now, the company is all set to launch another new device later this month.

Well, HMD Global is teasing the launch of what is claimed to be 'original' Nokia phone. The Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas teased the launch date of the Nokia original phone.

This upcoming device is believed to be a classic Nokia feature phone in terms of looks. And, it is expected to have modern hardware to lure buyers. This way, HMD Global is likely targeting to pull the right nostalgia strings.

Nokia Original Feature Phone

The Nokia executive did not divulge the name of the original phone that is likely to be unveiled later this month in his tweet. He also mentioned the Chinese New Year in the tweet revealing that it could be the day of the launch.

Given that the Chinese New Year is celebrated on January 25, we can expect the retro Nokia phone that will bring back the classic device to be unveiled on the same date. For now, HMD Global is yet to reveal further details regarding the upcoming device such as its name and specifications.

What We Expect

From the previous feature phone launches by HMD Global such as the Nokia 8110 Matrix Phone, we can expect the upcoming classic phone to also run Kai OS. Notably, this platform supports apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, and others. Even the recently launched Nokia 2720 Flip phone launched at the IFA 2019 runs Kai OS and uses a Snapdragon 205 SoC.

The highlight of these Nokia feature phones is that the company adds the 4G connectivity support to some of these devices letting users access high-speed internet. And, it also adds the Snake game support to give the nostalgic feel to users.

Talking about the upcoming Nokia original phone, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days as its launch is pegged for later this month.

