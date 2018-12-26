Nokia TA-1124 spotted on FCC with Snapdragon 439 SoC

HMD has launched several models since the debut of this year. Most of its portfolio fits in the budget and mid-range category. In a recent development, it looks like the company is in plans to launch yet another budget smartphone carrying the model number Nokia TA-1124. The device has allegedly stopped by FCC, the US certification database indicating that its launch could be nearing.

The FCC certification listing spotted by NashvilleChatterClass has revealed a few key specifications of this smartphone. In addition to this, an upcoming Nokia smartphone carrying the same model number also received the Bluetooth certification.

Nokia TA-1124 FCC listing

The Nokia TA-1124 appeared on the FCC certification listing initially. It suggests that the device will arrive with a 12nm octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This processor is touted to deliver improved power efficiency and better performance than the Snapdragon 430 SoC. The FCC database also states that this Nokia device could be launched with a 5.99-inch display with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9.

Despite being an entry-level smartphone, this Nokia smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera module at its rear featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It further reveals that there could be an 8MP selfie camera. The battery capacity of the device is expected to be between 3400mAh and 3500mAh.

There are speculations that the device could be launched with NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It is also believed to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Nokia TA-1124 Bluetooth certification

Talking about the listing of this smartphone spotted at the Bluetooth SIG website by NokiaPowerUser, it looks like this smartphone will arrive with Bluetooth 4.2 support. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under its hood. However, there is no word regarding the exact chipset that it uses.

Given that it is an upcoming entry-level smartphone from HMD, we can expect it to be the sequel to the Nokia 2.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus or Nokia 5.1 Plus, the budget smartphones from the company launched earlier this year.