Nokia TA-1157 FCC listing hints at dual rear cameras

HMD Global has already sent out media invites for an event to be hosted on February 24 at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. It is speculated that the company will take the wraps off its flagship Nokia 9 PureView at the launch event. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the other devices that could be unveiled at the event later this month.

In the meantime, an upcoming Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1157 has been spotted at the FCC listing in the US. This certification database has revealed the key specifications as well as the schematics of the smartphone. It is believed to be an Android One smartphone similar to the previous offerings from the company.

Nokia TA-1157 details are out

The leaked schematics of this alleged Nokia smartphone in the making revealed by the FCC listing spotted by Slashleaks suggests that it will have a dual camera module at its rear. The two cameras are likely to be positioned vertically and flaunt a single LED flash module as well. It appears to have a fingerprint sensor as well under the camera module. In terms of design, this smartphone appears to be almost similar to what we have seen on the recently launched smartphones from the company.

When it comes to specifications, this smartphone is alleged to arrive with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and support for select LTE bands. It's schematics hints at the presence of an NFC antenna around the camera setup.

On the hardware front, this Nokia smartphone is likely to be launched in two variants - a base variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage space and a high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. We can expect it to flaunt a microSD card slot for expandable storage space. The other aspect we can expect from this Android One smartphone includes a 3000mAh battery, which appears to be decent for an entry-level phone.

From its specifications, the Nokia TA-1157 is expected to be the sequel to the Nokia 3.1 or Nokia 5.1. However, we are yet to see if this device will be unveiled at the MWC 2019 tech show.