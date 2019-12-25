New Nokia Smartphone TA-1213 Gets Bluetooth Certification News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia is gearing up for several launches in 2020. The company has launched a number of phones in the low-budget segment. Now, another budget Nokia phone with the code number TA-1213 has been spotted on Bluetooth certification site that indicates HMD Global is prepping for a new low-budget smartphone.

Nokia TA-1213 Gets Bluetooth Certification

The new device spotted on the Bluetooth site confirms that the phone is from HMD Global with the model number TA-1213. The certification shows that it supports Bluetooth 4.2 and was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser. The listing also confirms that the smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 series, which further hints at the low-end pricing of the device.

On a recent note, Nokia launched the 2.3 smartphones that packed some premium designs with Android One. Although the smartphone features some basic specifications, it hit the right chords with the budget-friendly pricing. The Nokia 2.3 was rolled out in India after the initial launch in Egypt.

Since the company already launched the Nokia 2.3, the new model could be named Nokia 1.3. Reports speculate that the new smartphone could run Android Go and possibly be the successors to the Nokia 1 Plus. However, these are pure speculations and HMD Global might roll out a smartphone with a different name altogether.

In comparison, the Nokia 2.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery, a dual-camera setup at the rear, and a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood. Nokia retained the traditional 3.5mm audio jack with the 2.3 smartphone and comes with the price tag of Rs. 8,199. It will go on sale from December 27.

HMD Global has been releasing numerous smartphones in the affordable segment this year with a limited number of flagship devices. The Nokia TA-1213 Bluetooth certification again hints that it's another affordable phone from the company. At the same time, there's not much information about the device. But we expect from details to surface as the launch date nears.

