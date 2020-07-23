Just In
Nokia TA-1258 Spotted On TENAA: New Budget Smartphone On Cards?
HMD Global is seemingly working on a new smartphone, unlike the Nokia 5310 feature phone that was launched a few months back. This new smartphone in question is said to carry the model number Nokia TA-1258 was spotted on the Chinese regulatory database TENAA. The listing sheds some key aspects of the device including its display and camera specs.
Nokia Smartphone Spotted On TENAA
The TENAA listing has certified the Nokia TA-1258. Going by the same, the Nokia TA-1258 is believed to flaunt a 5.99-inch HD+ display and run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone might arrive with a single 8MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Also, it appears to flaunt a fingerprint sensor at its rear.
Under its hood, the upcoming Nokia smartphone appears to flaunt a 1.6GHz octa-core processor of an unknown chipset that could be teamed up with Unisoc SC9863 SoC and 3GB RAM. Also, it is likely that this smartphone could make use of a 3040mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. From the listing, it is believed that the alleged Nokia TA-1258 could be launched in two color options - Nordic Blue and Gold Sand.
The other rumors that are making the rounds on the internet about the Nokia TA-1258 include a fingerprint sensor, 32GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage space, a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage space, dual-SIM support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is likely to be bundled with standard connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and FM Radio.
What To Expect From New Nokia Phone
Given that the Nokia TA-1258 appears to carry entry-level specifications, we can expect it to be a budget smartphone. We already know that the company is working on the Nokia 2.4, which is an entry-level offering. In the meantime, the upcoming Nokia smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench listing. And, another device carrying the model number Nokia TA-1274 was spotted on the FCC listing revealing a few details. However, we cannot come to any conclusion regarding these smartphones until there is an official confirmation from the company.
