Nokia TA-1295, Flip Phone With Kai OS Clears FCC

Since 2016, HMD Global has been launching a slew of Nokia smartphones into the market. Besides smartphones, it is also launching feature phones with 4G connectivity. The company seems to be keen on bringing the flip phones too and evidence to it is the already available Nokia 2720. Now, it seems to be prepping yet another clamshell device as it has been spotted on the FCC certification database.

Nokia TA-1295 Appears On FCC

Well, a new Nokia phone carrying the model number TA-1295 has been spotted receiving the FCC certification. It has been applied under HMD Global. The label location snows a sketch, which appears to be that of a clamshell device. Also, the certification site has revealed that there will be a nano-SIM slot and support for WiFi 2.4 GHz and 4G LTE connectivity.

It is claimed that the Nokia TA-1295 might be launched with Kai OS along with support for Kai app store just like Nokia 2720 Flip. A report by NokiaPowerUser shows that the upcoming Nokia phone in question is under testing with the version 0.2047.11.01. It explicitly mentions Kai OS and claims that the device won't be pre-installed OTT apps such as Google Duo. However, users can install their favorite apps from the Kai app store.

We can expect the Nokia TA-1295 to be launched in select markets including China where the Google apps are banned. Furthermore, the listing shows the presence of a hinge, antenna and single camera placements.

The other details regarding the device include the presence of a BV-6A battery, which has a capacity of up to 1500mAh that is bundled with a 5W charger, micro-USB cable, and a WH-108 headset. We can expect to see further details regarding the upcoming Nokia device on cards with a flip design. Until then, we need to wait for the device. Given that a slew of Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 1.4 are expected to launch soon, we believe the clamshell device to be launched alongside these devices.

