Nokia X5 to get unveiled on July 11; Nokia 9 to go official in Q3 2018

HMD Global is receiving a great demand for the Nokia smartphones. Nokia X6 was launched earlier this year with a display notch. With the positive feedback from fans, it looks like the company is committed to launch another smartphone in the coming days. Also, there are speculations that the Nokia X6, which is available in China is all set to be released soon in the global markets.

Fresh reports from a Baidu user via Nokiamob suggests that the company is geared up to unveil a new smartphone called Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus on July 11. From the previous reports, the smartphone is likely to belong to the mid-range market segment.

The promotional material of the device has appeared in China showing the yet to be announced smartphone in the X series. Though none of the specifications of this smartphone are known of now, it looks like the device might arrive with a relatively lower resolution than that of the Nokia X6.

Nokia X5 rumored specs

The Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is rumored to arrive with a MediaTek SoC instead of the Snapdragon SoC as it is a cheaper model. It remains unclear if the device will be launched in two variants with different chipsets though the possibility for the same seems to be bleak.

Nokia 9 details leak

The same report has revealed that HMD Global is prepping to unveil flagship smartphone this quarter. It is claimed that this flagship device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC as the other Android flagships in the market.

Going by the existing rumors, the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone is expected to ditch features such as display notch, wireless charging and headphone jack. The device might feature a Lumia-like camera design and glass build.

Soon after the announcement of the flagship smartphone likely to be dubbed Nokia 9, it is speculated that the company might unveil a mid-range device. This mid-range phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and arrive in Q3 itself.

We are yet to get official confirmation from HMD Global regarding its upcoming smartphones. As the alleged July 11 launch of the Nokia X5 is nearing, we can expect the details to be out soon.