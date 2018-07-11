Nokia X5 price leaks; to cost Rs. 8,000

The Nokia X5 is all set to be launched in China in a few more hours. We already know that this smartphone could arrive with a display notch as the Nokia X6, thanks to the previous leaks. Now, the price of the Nokia X5 has been revealed.

A photo has been spotted on the official Nokia Mobile Chinese website via ITHome revealing that the device might cost 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,200). As it has been spotted on the official website, it looks like it will be authentic. If so, this could be the cost of the base variant of the smartphone.

Three variants expected

According to the leaked TENAA listing, the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus could be launched in three variants - 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. So, the base variant with 3GB RAM And 64GB storage space could carry a price tag of 799 yuan, which is quite impressive.

Nokia X5 rumored specifications

Nokia X5 is rumored to arrive with a 5.8-inch HD+ display and carry a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The screen is likely to have an aspect ratio of 19:9. At its core, the Nokia phone might arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with the above-mentioned RAM and storage capacities.

It is believed to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 5MP sensors. There could be an 8MP selfie camera housed in the notch display. and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The device is said to get the power from a 3000mAh battery.

The smartphone is believed to come with facial recognition using structured light. The previously leaked renders of the Nokia X5 show the device in two colors - Black and Blue but we can expect more colors to be unveiled later.

The other aspects of the alleged Nokia X5 are yet to be announced. We will get to know all the details in a while as the launch event is slated to happen in China at 8 PM (approx. 5:30 PM IST) today. There are expectations that the device could be a rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and other devices in the segment.