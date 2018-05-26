Nokia X6 runs out of stock in the 2nd flash sale

Nokia X6 flash sale first took place at the beginning of the week and within some seconds the smartphone runs out of stock. The reservation count was around 700,000. Now it happened again on the second sale of the Nokia X6 sold out in 10 seconds. All retailers were out of stock within few seconds after the flash sale kick off. However if you still not got the phone then you have one more chance to grab the phone on May 30 and retailers are accepting reservations.

Just to recall, The smartphone is fitted with a 5.8-inch TFT display with an FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on the screen. Under its hood, the device employs a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage too.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor positioned below the dual-camera module. The back of the phone has a glossy finish and an all-glass design.

The Nokia X6 sports a dual-camera module with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. The other goodies include a USB Type-C port and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience. Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, we can expect this one to also get two years of OS support.

It seems Nokia X6 is one of the most popular Nokia phone in China. Reports suggest that the phone received combined reservations for more than 1 million. Hope HMD will sell a good number of Nokia X6 in China by taking the advantage of its current popularity.

Nokia X6 is a budget device, many Indian consumers prefer smartphones those are affordable than the premium ones. Having said that, the X6 could be a great alternative to the others in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

