Nokia X60 Series To Ship With Android OS, Not Huawei’s HarmonyOS! News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Recent news broke out that the Nokia's upcoming smartphones will ship with Huawei's HarmonyOS out-of-the-box. Now, Huawei has rubbished such claims. The Nokia X60 series comprising the Nokia X60 and the X60 Pro is said to be the upcoming flagship devices from HDM Global.

Huawei has denied media reports saying that #Nokia’s new handsets will use its #HarmonyOS and said the news are “false”，the company informed the Global Times on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xs3dKh3kj2 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 30, 2021

As per the previous report, two new Nokia smartphones are expected to arrive in China later this year with Huawei's HarmonyOS 2. Now, fresh information came from Global Times which reveals that Huawei has denied a media report saying that the new Nokia handsets will not run HarmonyOS. That means the upcoming Nokia X60 series smartphones with offer the stock Android experience.

Nokia X60 Series: What We Know So Far

As far as features are concerned, there are not much details about the upcoming handsets at this moment. The brand has also not shared anything regarding the upcoming handsets yet.

However, few rumors suggested the Nokia X60 series smartphones will have a 200MP camera sensor at the rear panel like the rumored Xiaomi Mi 12. Upfront, the Nokia smartphones will sport a curved display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and the phone could pack a 6,000 mAh battery unit.

Nokia X60 Series: What To Expect?

Looking at features, we can say the upcoming smartphone will be packed with the latest features which can help to compete with brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus. Considering this, we expect the processing on the Nokia X60 series might be handled by the unannounced Snapdragon 895 chipset which is also rumored to run the Xiaomi Mi 12 series.

Besides, the Nokia X60 series is believed to come with fast-charging capabilities, unique camera features, and so on. Further, we expect the upcoming phones will soon start visiting the multiple certifications.

Nokia X60 Series In India

The Nokia X60 series is rumored to launch later this year. So, we expect the smartphone will arrive sometime next year in the country. However, we will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt. Since we do not know whether Nokia has any plan to bring the handset outside of China.

