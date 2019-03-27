Nokia X71 alleged to have cleared 3C certification ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia X71 aka Nokia 8.1 Plus might arrive with support for 18W fast charging.

HMD Global is yet to release its latest smartphones - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 1 Plus in many global markets. But it looks like the company is in plans to launch a new smartphone sometime soon. Well, the talk is about an upcoming Nokia smartphone, which is allegedly dubbed Nokia X71 aka Nokia 8.1 Plus (in the global markets).

Earlier this year, the renders of the Nokia 8.1 Plus leaked online hinting that it could be the first smartphone from the company to feature a punch-hole display design. Following this, an invite sent by HMD Global tipped that this smartphone could be launched in Taiwan on April 2. Now, it has been spotted on the 3C certification website in China via Nasville Chatter Class.

Nokia X71 3C listing

Talking about the certification listing, it doesn't divulge a lot of details about the smartphone but reveals that it will carry the model number TA-1172 and arrive with support for 18W fast charging.

Notably, this is not the first time that we have come across a smartphone from Nokia featuring a punch-hole design. Previously, there were speculations that the company might unveil the Nokia 6.2 at the MWC 2019 alongside the Nokia 9 PureView. Back then, it was speculated that it could be the first one to arrive with such a design to house the selfie camera.

Nokia X71 rumors

From the existing reports, this Nokia smartphone in question is believed to arrive with triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a secondary 120-degree super wide-angle lens. The smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.2-inch display with a punch-hole design as hinted by the leaked renders of its international variant. We can expect it to feature a Snapdragon chipset, a USB Type-C port and other standard features. Like the previously launched Nokia phones, this one will also be an Android One smartphone. The other details are yet to be revealed by the company.