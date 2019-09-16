Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Now Available For Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, Respectively News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

The Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2 smartphones which arrived in India in May 2019 are now available at new prices. While the Nokia 3.2 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant, the Nokia 4.2 comes at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM option. This way the 2GB RAM-based device gets a price cut of Rs. 991, whereas the 3GB RAM option received a price cut of Rs. 1,791.

Nokia 3.2 Specs

The Nokia 3.2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. It further gets powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM options and 32GB in-built storage which is expandable up to 400GB. The handset has a 13MP sensor at the rear, while it houses a 5MP front sensor. It is shipped with Android 9 Pie.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications

The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is backed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC which is assisted by an Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.

The smartphone's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it packs a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

Offers You Can Avail

The Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2 are available via Flipkart with no-cost EMI options, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, extra Rs. 1209 discount, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

On the other hand, Amazon offers up to Rs. 7,750.00 on exchange, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 with HDFC debit cards, and more.

