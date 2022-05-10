Nothing Launcher Now Supports Smartphones With Android 11 And Above News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Nothing officially released the beta version of the Nothing Launched on the Google Play Store. The custom launcher from the young company gives us a close look at what we can expect from the upcoming Nothing Phone 1, which is slated to be launched later this year. The first beta of the launcher, which is available for free, is now available for a wider range of Android smartphones.

Nothing Launcher Compatibility

In a recent development, the availability of Nothing Launcher has been expanded and supports all smartphones that run Android 11 or higher versions of the OS. This is a wide range of supported apps as compared to the previous support that includes devices from OnePlus, and Pixel, and select smartphones from Samsung, including the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S22 series. We can expect more devices to support the Nothing Launcher sometime in the future.

Previously, the technology venture from the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pie, confirmed that they are working on the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. It was revealed that the device will run the company's proprietary Nothing OS. The smartphone will launch in summer, and in India, the smartphone is expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart. It is believed to ship with Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

Nothing Launcher Features

Notably, the updated version of the Nothing Launcher features a slew of minor tweaks such as the ability to change the wallpaper with an on-screen pop-up alongside a direct link to the company's ringtones and wallpapers. Also, there is a dedicated icon for the Nothing Launcher on the home screen along with this update and a new setup page on the first launch.

Besides this, the Nothing Launcher comes with some refining. It refers to something called "Max Icons" and "Max Folders". These allow users to press and hold folders or app icons, as well as, increase the space that these elements take on the home screen.

Also, the Nothing Launcher includes a series of unique wallpapers, clock widgets, weather updates, and ringtones. However, it lacks some key features such as support for the Google Discover feed that is becoming more commonplace on several OEM skins of Android.

