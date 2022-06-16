Nothing Phone (1) Looks Like A Stripped iPhone 12? News oi-Vivek

Nothing Phone (1) is no longer a mystery, at least in terms of design. The brand recently revealed the first official renders, and now, a lot of videos are on the internet, showcasing the various aspects of the Nothing Phone (1) and how it looks different from the rest.

While it does look different, when we look at it closer, the Nothing Phone (1) is actually a lot similar to the iPhone 12. The flat metal frame, glass back panel, and a single port at the bottom do look reminiscent of the iPhone 12. However, the Nothing Phone (1) does have a few trips up its sleeves.

Nothing Phone (1) A Naked iPhone 12?

A lot of people are now comparing the Nothing Phone (1) with the iPhone 12. The camera placement, the positioning of the wireless charging coil, the ribbons, and the placement of screws, all look almost similar to the iPhone 12.

Unlike the iPhone 12, which comes with a solid-colored back panel, the Nothing Phone (1) seems to have a transparent glass, which makes the phone look fresh and unique. On top of that, the company also has LED strips inside the phone which is also something that no other phone offers.

Nothing Phone (1) “looks just like an iPhone 12 with a clear back”



iPhone 12 with a clear back everyone 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/oipw7qvj5B — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2022

Display Will Be The Deal Breaker

By now, it is almost confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a punch-hole style display at the front with no bezels, hence, the phone might look ever so slightly modern than the iPhone 12 which has a huge notch at the top. Nothing Phone (1) might also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nothing Phone (1) is also expected to have a 90Hz OLED display, again, at least on paper, it will be better than the 60Hz OLED display on the iPhone 12. From the very beginning, Nothing has been comparing it with Apple, and the design of the Nothing Phone (1) is a testament to the same.

While there is no information on the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1), we believe the smartphone is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000, at least for the base variant in India. Stay tuned to Gizbot to learn more about Nothing Phone (1).

