Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart Big Billion Days Special Price; How to Get It? News oi-Vivek

Nothing Phone (1), the shiny new entrant in the Android world will soon be available at a discounted price on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Sale. Starting September 23, you can buy the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) for just Rs. 28,999, which includes a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards.

So, how does this offer works? Depending on the variant of the Nothing Phone (1) that you choose, you can get a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 when you make a payment using ICICI or AXIS bank cards. Hence, this offer will not be applicable to people who order the phone via cash on delivery (CoD) mode.

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB/128GB

Original Price -- Rs. 31,999

Big Billion Days Discount Price -- Rs. 28,999

The base variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 31,999. Users can get a flat Rs. 3,000 cashback on ICICI or AXIS bank card to bring down the price of the device to Rs. 28,999. Additionally, there is also a no-cost EMI plan starting at Rs. 4,833 for six months.

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB/256GB

Original Price -- Rs. 34,999

Big Billion Days Discount Price -- Rs. 31,999

The mid-tier model of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for Rs. 34,999. Considering a flat cashback of Rs. 3,000, the phone's overall price of the phone trickles down to Rs. 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Nothing Phone (1) 12GB/256GB

Original Price -- Rs. 37,999

Big Billion Days Discount Price -- Rs. 34,999

Lastly, the high-end variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will retail for Rs. 37,999, and users can also get a flat Rs. 3,000 cashback on this variant, which brings down the price of the device to Rs. 34,999.

