Nothing Phone (1) India Launch Could Be Nearing, Hints BIS Listing

Recently, Nothing, the tech brand from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, confirmed the arrival of its first-ever Android smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1). While the device is slated to be launched this summer, there has been meager information available on the internet for now. A new leak suggests that the Indian launch of the Nothing smartphone is nearing as it has been spotted on the BIS certification database.

Nothing Phone (1) BIS Listing

As per a well-known tipster Mukul Sharma with the username stufflistings, the Nothing Phone (1) is in the final stages of internal testing in India. The tipster has spotted the device on the Indian certification database - BIS.

Besides the testing, the tweet shared by the tipster suggests that the production of the Nothing Phone (1) has been debuted in batches in the various Eurasian countries. The other details of the smartphone's launch remain unknown.

Going by the Nothing smartphone BIS listing, the device has been spotted with the model number Nothing A063. It is expected to be the Nothing Phone (1). The BIS listing of the device suggests that the launch of the upcoming smartphone is likely to be nearing.

The BIS listing fails to reveal the specifications and features of the smartphone. We need to wait for further details regarding the upcoming smartphone to know more about its arrival. One thing that is known is that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available via Flipkart in India. Also, it will be launched this summer.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specs

As per the rumors, the Nothing Phone (1)'s unverified user manual has been leaked revealing that the device could feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support. Under its hood, it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that could feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Nothing smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The front of the device is likely to get a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Running Android 12 OS topped with Nothing OS on top, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a 4500mAh battery and there is no word regarding support for fast and wireless charging technologies.

