Now get Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 9,999 with Galaxy Note 9

If you are planning to buy a new Galaxy Note 9 then there is good news for you. Now you can avail the new Galaxy Watch with the Note 9 for only Rs 9,999. A Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom has reported the news. He also stated that the offer starts from September 26 and will last till October 20. The offer is available on Samsung's offline stores as of now.

The company launched the smartwatch in two variants, one with 42mm variant which is priced at Rs 24,990 and the 46mm model which comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990. You can avail the 42mm version Galaxy Watch with the discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch specs

Just to recall, the Galaxy Watch 42mm comes with a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display along with an Always-On display. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The display carries a resolution of 360×360 pixels. The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, paired with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

On the software part, the Galaxy Watch runs Tizen OS 4.0, and it is which is compatible with Android 5.0 or later and iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above.

The smartwatch sports 5ATM + IP68 ratings, this makes it water and dust proof. The smartwatch also features MIL-STD 810G certification which makes it military-level durable. You can also make your payment with the Galaxy Watch with the help of FC and Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) support.

The user can also make calls and listen to music with the help of a built-in speaker. The speaker also works with the GPS. The device is capable of tracking and detect6ing the stress level of the user and suggest breathing exercise to keep calm.

Galaxy Watch 42mm is powered by a 270mAh battery. According to the company, the smartwatch is capable of delivering 45+ hours of battery life with typical usage and up to 120 hours with low usage.