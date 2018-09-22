Samsung announces Galaxy Watch in India starting at Rs 24990

Samsung launched it most awaited Galaxy Watch in India after introducing it last month. The company's new smartwatch comes with a ton of features and runs on Tizen- Based Wearable Platform 4.0. The smartwatch also comes with mobile payments via Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in two variants a 46mm and a 42mm. The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch display and a 1.2-inch display respectively. Both the variant comes with a Circular Super AMOLED Always On Display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. The screen carries Corning Gorilla Glass Dx+ protection along with a rotating bezel.

Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by a 1.15GHz Dual-Core Exynos 9110 processor clubbed with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the Galaxy Watch runs Tizen Based Wearable OS 4.0, which is compatible with Android 5.0 or later and iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above.

The smartwatch comes with 5ATM + IP68 rating which makes with water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Watch also comes MIL-STD 810G which means the smartwatch is certified for military-level durability. It also features NFC and Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) support for mobile payments using Samsung Pay.

There is a built-in speaker to activate voice messaging and music listening, and GPS as well. The Galaxy Watch comes with a new stress management tracker which is capable of automatically detects high levels of stress and suggests breathing exercises to users to keep him or her calm and focused.

The device also features an advanced sleep tracker monitor which is capable of monitoring all level of sleep including REM cycles. Samsung this time has added 21 new indoor exercises, tracking all level of 39 workouts. Users can also customise and change their routine as per their convenience.

The 46mm variant is fueled by a 472mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 80+ hours of battery life of with typical usage and with low usage, it can give up to 168 hours of battery life.

Galaxy Watch 42mm is powered by a 270mAh battery and the company promises 45+ hours of battery life with typical usage and up to 120 hours with low usage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm variants come in silver with Matt Black bezel combination and it will costs you Rs 29,990. The 42mm option in full body Midnight Black and Rose Gold colors is priced at Rs 24,990.