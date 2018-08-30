ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch now available on the official website

Samsung has finally made its latest Galaxy Watch up for sale from its official website. All you need to know about the smartwatch.

By:

Related Articles

    Along with the launch of Galaxy Note 9 the South Korean giant, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Watch on August 9. The company started taking pre-orders soon after the official announcement. According to Samsung, the smartwatch will be available for purchase widely from all retail partners. Now, now the day arrives for the United States customers.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch now available on the official website

    The company has made the device available for purchase from the retailers like Amazon, and you need not have to place a pre-order to grab the watch. The smartwatch is also being available for purchase on the company's official website or you can say online store.

    The United States is the first market where the company is putting the Galaxy Watch up for sale. Earlier the company confirmed that the device will be released in the country on August 24. Moreover, the customer who have pre-ordered the device already received their units and now its time for the general public to grab the smartwatch.

    The company will release the Galaxy Watch to the rest of the world in the coming weeks. It will release the device in its home country on August 31. September 14 is the date set for release for the next group of countries.

    Just to recall, the Galaxy Watch comes in two size variant, 42mm and 46mm. The smartwatch comes with the price tag of $329 and $349 respectively. However, the specs of both the smartwatches are more or less the same. The Galaxy Watch is powered by a new Exynos 9110 processor clubbed with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The 42mm variant packs a 270mAh battery, where the 46mm model is fueled by a 472mAh battery.

    Both the models come with LTE variant. The LTE variant is up for purchase at $379 and $399 respectively. Apart from this everything remains same compared to the non-LTE models.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue