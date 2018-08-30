Samsung Galaxy Watch now available on the official website

Along with the launch of Galaxy Note 9 the South Korean giant, Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Watch on August 9. The company started taking pre-orders soon after the official announcement. According to Samsung, the smartwatch will be available for purchase widely from all retail partners. Now, now the day arrives for the United States customers.

The company has made the device available for purchase from the retailers like Amazon, and you need not have to place a pre-order to grab the watch. The smartwatch is also being available for purchase on the company's official website or you can say online store.

The United States is the first market where the company is putting the Galaxy Watch up for sale. Earlier the company confirmed that the device will be released in the country on August 24. Moreover, the customer who have pre-ordered the device already received their units and now its time for the general public to grab the smartwatch.

The company will release the Galaxy Watch to the rest of the world in the coming weeks. It will release the device in its home country on August 31. September 14 is the date set for release for the next group of countries.

Just to recall, the Galaxy Watch comes in two size variant, 42mm and 46mm. The smartwatch comes with the price tag of $329 and $349 respectively. However, the specs of both the smartwatches are more or less the same. The Galaxy Watch is powered by a new Exynos 9110 processor clubbed with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The 42mm variant packs a 270mAh battery, where the 46mm model is fueled by a 472mAh battery.

Both the models come with LTE variant. The LTE variant is up for purchase at $379 and $399 respectively. Apart from this everything remains same compared to the non-LTE models.