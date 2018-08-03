Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch: Watch the live streaming here

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is been in the headline for quite a time now. In the past couple of days, we have seen a lot of hype for the official announcement of the smartphone. The rumors have almost given us an idea of how the upcoming flagship will look like and what will be the specifications of the phone.

The smartphone is scheduled for the launch of August 9 in New York. The company has also posted a very brief teaser ad through the Samsung Mobile News Twitter account. The short clip promotes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by running through the various Note iterations over the years.

However, all of us are excited about the launch of the upcoming flagship. The company will be live streaming the entire launch event for viewers who can't make it to the event in New York.

Samsung will kick off its Unpacked event on August 9, 2018, at 11:00 am ET which will be 8:00 am PT, and 4:00 pm GMT, or 5:00 pm CET for all European countries.

The live stream will be available on the following websites and you can also watch the event directly on Samsungs YouTube channel.

https://news.samsung.com/global/

www.samsungmobilepress.com

www.samsung.com/galaxy

Earlier it has been reported that the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen might be able to control music playback and long-range self-timer. Now the FCC certification has confirmed the Bluetooth support on the S Pen. Let's see what we are going to see at the Unpacked event. Also, don't miss the live updates of the event on Gizbot