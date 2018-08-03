ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch: Watch the live streaming here

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming flagship Galaxy Note9 on August 9. Here is how you can watch the live streaming of the event.

By:

Related Articles

    The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is been in the headline for quite a time now. In the past couple of days, we have seen a lot of hype for the official announcement of the smartphone. The rumors have almost given us an idea of how the upcoming flagship will look like and what will be the specifications of the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch: Watch the live streaming here

    The smartphone is scheduled for the launch of August 9 in New York. The company has also posted a very brief teaser ad through the Samsung Mobile News Twitter account. The short clip promotes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by running through the various Note iterations over the years.

    However, all of us are excited about the launch of the upcoming flagship. The company will be live streaming the entire launch event for viewers who can't make it to the event in New York.

    Samsung will kick off its Unpacked event on August 9, 2018, at 11:00 am ET which will be 8:00 am PT, and 4:00 pm GMT, or 5:00 pm CET for all European countries.

    The live stream will be available on the following websites and you can also watch the event directly on Samsungs YouTube channel.

    https://news.samsung.com/global/
    www.samsungmobilepress.com
    www.samsung.com/galaxy

    Earlier it has been reported that the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen might be able to control music playback and long-range self-timer. Now the FCC certification has confirmed the Bluetooth support on the S Pen. Let's see what we are going to see at the Unpacked event. Also, don't miss the live updates of the event on Gizbot

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue