Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available in three colors with matching S-Pen

We have seen a numerous number of leaks and speculations about the Samsung Galaxy Note9, which is all set to unpack on the 9th of August 2018 in the US. And now, thanks to @evleaks, the official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 have surfaced online giving further insights into the design of the 9th Note from Samsung.

The leak

According to the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available in at least three different colors. Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold like finish. The Black color smartphone will come equipped with a Black color S-Pen, Blue colored smartphone will come with a Gold colored S-Pen and finally, the Rose Gold Galaxy Note9 will be accompanied by a Rose Gold color S-Pen.

Note9 in (from L to R) black, blue, and brown. pic.twitter.com/Akr1tnrxiS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 24, 2018

A recent report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 could cost as much as Rs 1,00,000 or (1,250 Euros) for the top of the line variant with 512 GB storage, which is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM.

Fingerprint sensor

Just as we anticipated, the company has struck its gun with the rear-facing fingerprint sensor. However, just like the Galaxy S9, the fingerprint sensor is now placed just below the camera module to make it more accessible. This also means one has to wait until the launch of the Galaxy S10 to see an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

S9+ like dual camera

As one can clearly see in the render, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a dual camera set up at the back with a small and a big camera cutout. The big cutout will house a camera with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), whereas the small camera cutout will house a telephoto lens to offer bokeh effect and 2x optical zoom.

No-notch display

Just like the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy Note9 has a notch-less design with minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to house a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass (probably 6).

Dual front-facing camera

Looking at the renders, the smartphone is likely to house a dual camera set up on the front as well. However, the smartphone could also feature Face ID like a setup to offer improved Face Unlock just like the Apple iPhone X.

Conclusion

The newly leaked renders just re-affirms some of the specifications and features that the Galaxy Note9 will offer. According to a recent report, the pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will begin in India on the 19th of August (Exynos 9820 variant).