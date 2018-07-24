Samsung Galaxy Note9 pre-order in India to debut on August 19

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones for now. The flagship device is all set to be unveiled on August 9 at the Unpacked event in New York City. There are reports that the Note9 will be available in the stores starting August 24. Now, there is interesting information regarding the Indian availability of the upcoming Samsung device.

According to a 91mobiles report citing industry sources, the Galaxy Note9 will be launched in India in less than a week's time of its global launch. So, this points out at an Indian launch date between August 12 and August 16.

As per the report, the smartphone will be listed for pre-booking in India starting from August 19. The commercial sale is said to debut in the first week of September. But there is no word on the exact release date of the device for now.

Possible Samsung Galaxy Note9 price

The report further quotes that the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be priced between 70,000 and Rs. 75,000. The sticker price of the device is likely to be Rs. 72,990. Eventually, we can expect the top-end variant to be priced even higher making it almost similar to the cost of the Apple iPhone X in the country. Notably, one of the recent reports tipped that the device could be priced at Rs. 1,00,000 for the high-end variant.

Expected specifications

Based on the rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to adorn a 6.4-inch Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. This display is likely to flaunt a Quad HD+ resolution. Under its hood, the Samsung device is expected to feature the latest and most powerful chipset. Just like the Galaxy S9 duo, the US variant is said to feature a Snapdragon 845 SoC while the other markets could get the Exynos 98-10 SoC. The processor is likely to feature 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Galaxy Note9 is expected to feature a pair of 12MP sensors at its rear with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. This is similar to the camera arrangement we saw on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launched earlier this year. The rumors point out at the presence of a capacious 4000mAh battery and a more functional and redesigned S Pen.

However, we are yet to know the final specifications and features of the Galaxy Note9. On the pricing and availability front, we are yet to get an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same. Until then, we need to take it has a dose of skepticism.