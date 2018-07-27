Samsung Galaxy Note9 will support doc-less Dex support with a display port enabled USB type C port

What is DeX?

DeX is a proprietary solution from Samsung, which is used to connect your smartphone to an external display. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was the first smartphone to support this feature and devices like the Galaxy S8+, S9, S9+, and the Note8 does support this feature. However, one has to have a doc or a pad to connect the smartphone with an external monitor.

With the Galaxy Note9, the smartphone supports dock less DeX with just a USB type C cable. This means, that the Galaxy Note9 comes with a display port enabled USB type C port to offer seamless display mirroring between the smartphone and a larger screen.

Just like the Galaxy S9, the DeX mode on the Galaxy Note9 will act as either a track-pad to scrub around the display or can also act as a keypad as well. This is a great feature for business-oriented users, who can give an instant presentation, provided, they have a monitor with a USB type C port.

As this feature might consume more power than the normal usage, the company has also packed in the biggest battery found on any Galaxy Note smartphone, where the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

Availability and price

According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available from 24th of August in North America and in India, the pre-order for the smartphone will start from 19th of August, ten days after the international launch. The base variant of the Galaxy Note9 is likely to cost similar to the Galaxy Note8 and the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is likely to cost as much as the Rs 1,00,000, which makes it the costliest Samsung smartphone launched in India.

Specs-sheet

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will have a 6.3-inch edge to edge display 18.5:9 aspect ratio offering QHD+ resolution. There will be two variants of the Galaxy Note9, where the North Americal variant will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and the Asian (including India) will be based on the Exynos 9820 Octa-core chipset, which is the latest flagship SoC from the Korean tech-brand.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The main camera will offer features like a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) to offer impressive low light photos. On the front, the smartphone is likely to have an 8 MP selfie camera with features like Face Unlock and portrait mode.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a new and improved S-Pen, which is expected to include features like Bluetooth connectivity with a camera shutter button and other interesting features.

Conclusion

As we get near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9's launch, we will acquire more interesting features and facts about the Samsung's biggest and most advanced note ever.