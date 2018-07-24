Samsung Galaxy Watch get leaked its own website

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch is been in the headlines for quite a time now. There are many roumors on the web about the smartwatch. Now the latest report claimed that the Galaxy Watch was spotted on the company's US site, ahead of its official launch.

CNET spotted the listing first but the listing was removed before their report gets published. According to the report, the smartwatch was seen in a Rose Gold color variant with a 42mm dial. This must be the upcoming Samsung Gear S4, the device is expected to be launch on August 9 along with the forthcoming Galaxy Note 9.

The Samsung Watch was spotted with the model number SM-R810. Previously the FCC has listed the Galaxy Watch with two model names SM-R800 and SM-R810. So it is safe to say that the Samsung Watch will soon be announced. According to company's listing the Galaxy, Watch will come with a 1.2-inch display and it will run on Tizen 4.0 operating system, the one which was used on the earlier Gear series.

It has been reported that Galaxy Watch might come with a variant on the basis of connectivity option. One might be Bluetooth-only and the other would be both Bluetooth and LTE. Both the variant is expected to support Wi-Fi 2.4G b/g/n. There are a couple of rumors which suggest that the Galaxy Watch will be powered by the Exynos 7 Dual 7270 chip, and also sport a blood pressure monitor.

Samsung is also said to improve the sleep tracking and water & dust resistance of the smartwatch. Apart from that, the Gear S4 is also expected to come in two variants, in an attempt to compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4. Furthermore, in terms of colors the Gear S4 is expected to be launched in three colors including black, silver and gold.

As of now, there is no information available in terms of pricing and availability of the wearable. So, it's better to keep calm and wait for the official launch of the product. Until then we request our reader's to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

