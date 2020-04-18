Just In
- 21 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Update Brings Flex Mode For The Camera
-
- 41 min ago Google Search Shows Testing Locations Near You To Help Combat Coronavirus
- 50 min ago Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, And Reliance Jio Extend Validity Of Prepaid Plans Until May 3
- 1 hr ago Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Likely To Cost Below Rs. 30,000: Report
Don't Miss
- Sports Hope BCCI will find a window for IPL 2020: CPL CEO
- Movies Renuka Shahane Talks About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: If Director Tells Him To Jump, He Will Do It
- Lifestyle World Heritage Day 2020 Promotes Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility
- Finance World Economy To See "Severe Recession" In 2020 Warns IMF
- News Coronavirus outbreak: GoM decides gradual reopening of economy in areas without COVID-19 cases
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued: Officially Removed From Website As Well
- Education List Of Free Open Access Resources For Students Approved AICTE
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Nubia Play Launching On April 21 With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display
Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone was officially announced recently. The Chinese smartphone maker became the first to launch a smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate display, earning positive reviews. Now, fresh reports about a new smartphone from the company dubbed as the Nubia Play, have surfaced online. The Nubia Play is expected to be a mid-range handset.
Nubia Play Expected Features
Nubia's official Weibo handle has given us a few details on what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. For one, we now know that the Nubia Play will feature an AMOLED display that will pack a 144Hz refresh rate like the Nubia Red Magic 5G and the upcoming iQOO Neo 3.
Nubia co-founder Ni Fei also posted a video on Weibo, which compared the performance of the high refresh rate display against the 60Hz panel of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Nubia Play will also have a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Going into further details, Fei confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. However, the RAM and storage options on the Nubia Play haven't been revealed yet, but it's expected to have multiple variants. Another key feature of the Nubia Play is its large 5,100mAh battery capacity.
Nubia Play Camera Details
Earlier reports from Fei confirmed that the Nubia Play smartphone would pack a 48MP primary camera with a Sony sensor. Several images were posted captured from this camera. There appears to be a quad-camera setup at the rear, but the other camera information is still a mystery.
The front camera is said to be placed on the bezel and not the actual display of the Nubia Play. This could make for an interesting design, though the practicality will be revealed once it's launched. The selfie camera specifications also haven't been announced.
A few social media posts have revealed that the Nubia Play will be launched on April 21, two days ahead of its competitor-- the iQOO Neo 3 launch. This would give Nubia the full claim of the first and second smartphones with a 144Hz display.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,780
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
43,250
-
32,440
-
16,190