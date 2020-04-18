ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nubia Play Launching On April 21 With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display

    By
    |

    Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone was officially announced recently. The Chinese smartphone maker became the first to launch a smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate display, earning positive reviews. Now, fresh reports about a new smartphone from the company dubbed as the Nubia Play, have surfaced online. The Nubia Play is expected to be a mid-range handset.

    Nubia Play Expected Features
     

    Nubia Play Expected Features

    Nubia's official Weibo handle has given us a few details on what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. For one, we now know that the Nubia Play will feature an AMOLED display that will pack a 144Hz refresh rate like the Nubia Red Magic 5G and the upcoming iQOO Neo 3.

    Nubia co-founder Ni Fei

    Nubia co-founder Ni Fei also posted a video on Weibo, which compared the performance of the high refresh rate display against the 60Hz panel of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Nubia Play will also have a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

    Going into further details, Fei confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. However, the RAM and storage options on the Nubia Play haven't been revealed yet, but it's expected to have multiple variants. Another key feature of the Nubia Play is its large 5,100mAh battery capacity.

    Nubia Play Camera Details
     

    Nubia Play Camera Details

    Earlier reports from Fei confirmed that the Nubia Play smartphone would pack a 48MP primary camera with a Sony sensor. Several images were posted captured from this camera. There appears to be a quad-camera setup at the rear, but the other camera information is still a mystery.

    The front camera is said to be placed on the bezel and not the actual display of the Nubia Play. This could make for an interesting design, though the practicality will be revealed once it's launched. The selfie camera specifications also haven't been announced.

    A few social media posts have revealed that the Nubia Play will be launched on April 21, two days ahead of its competitor-- the iQOO Neo 3 launch. This would give Nubia the full claim of the first and second smartphones with a 144Hz display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news nubia smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X