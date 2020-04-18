Nubia Play Launching On April 21 With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display

Nubia Play Expected Features

Nubia's official Weibo handle has given us a few details on what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. For one, we now know that the Nubia Play will feature an AMOLED display that will pack a 144Hz refresh rate like the Nubia Red Magic 5G and the upcoming iQOO Neo 3.

Nubia co-founder Ni Fei also posted a video on Weibo, which compared the performance of the high refresh rate display against the 60Hz panel of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Nubia Play will also have a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Going into further details, Fei confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. However, the RAM and storage options on the Nubia Play haven't been revealed yet, but it's expected to have multiple variants. Another key feature of the Nubia Play is its large 5,100mAh battery capacity.

Nubia Play Camera Details

Earlier reports from Fei confirmed that the Nubia Play smartphone would pack a 48MP primary camera with a Sony sensor. Several images were posted captured from this camera. There appears to be a quad-camera setup at the rear, but the other camera information is still a mystery.

The front camera is said to be placed on the bezel and not the actual display of the Nubia Play. This could make for an interesting design, though the practicality will be revealed once it's launched. The selfie camera specifications also haven't been announced.

A few social media posts have revealed that the Nubia Play will be launched on April 21, two days ahead of its competitor-- the iQOO Neo 3 launch. This would give Nubia the full claim of the first and second smartphones with a 144Hz display.