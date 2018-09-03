Nubia Red Magic 2 with Snapdragon 845 and shoulder buttons coming soon

With the starting of this year all the smartphone manufacturers have been following the notch trend after the launch of the iPhone X. But, notches are not the only trend for the manufacturers. There are many brands who have jumped on the gaming smartphone segment. Among all Nubia is also the one who has boarded the train for gaming smartphone with its Red Magic.

The Nubia Red Magic comes with an impressive design and packs some high-end specs. But the smartphone is powered by last year's Snapdragon 835 processor instead of new Snapdragon 845. An older processor means it won't be able to match the performance of other gaming phones like Xiaomi's Black Shark and ASUS' ROG phone.

Obviously, you don't want to buy a gaming phone with an old processor. But this news will make you happy because Nubia is working on a successor of the gaming phone dubbed as Red Magic 2.

In a Tweet, Roland Quandt has revealed that a new Red Magic device is going to be launch soon, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 845. Along with the new processor the smartphone will also house shoulder buttons for the better gaming experience.

However, the tweet didn't reveal anything about the launch date of the Nubia. Neither we know that the company will launch the smartphone this year or not.

Just to recall the Red Magic sports a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835. The phone is backed by an 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the optical front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfie and video call. It has a smart amplifier and DTS audio.

The Nubia Red Magic is fueled by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charge. It also has an air convection cooling system to keep the device cool while playing heavy graphics games. The phone will sell for €449 (~$522) when it goes on sale later this month in Europe.